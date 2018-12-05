Tredegar-based PCI Pharma Services is celebrating two wins in the Aspire Blaenau Gwent Shared Apprenticeship Program Awards 2018.

PCI is a full-service provider of specialist outsourced drug manufacturing, clinical trial services, and commercial packaging to the global biopharmaceutical industry,

PCI as an organisation and PCI apprentice Macauley Webber have won the ‘Host Employer of the Year’ and ‘Aspire Blaenau Gwent Mentors Award 2018’ respectively at this year’s awards in Ebbw Vale.

PCI scooped the top prize at this year’s ceremony, having been named runner-up in 2017.

The win highlights PCI’s continued commitment to nurturing and developing local talent at its Tredegar Center of Excellence.

Macauley joined the company as an IT apprentice in November 2016. In July 2018, he was named winner of a prestigious Welsh skills competition – WorldSkills UK IT Software Solutions for Business.

Macauley said: “I have gained so much practical experience and knowledge from my time at PCI’s Tredegar site. Initiatives like Aspire’s are really important; helping young people like me find job opportunities that can become careers.

“I believe the combination of education and practical experience through Aspire and PCI has accelerated my personal development and helped me establish essential skills for the future.”

PCI site systems manager Colin Easter said: “We are delighted to have been recognised again for the work we do with our apprentices here at PCI. It’s fantastic to see all of our apprentices flourishing and we hope that their time with us provides them with the necessary practical and professional skills to carve out a successful career in their chosen field.”

The Shared Apprenticeship scheme in Blaenau Gwent began in 2015 as a strategic project to help to bridge the skills gap within manufacturing and engineering companies and improve business growth.

The scheme also combats youth unemployment and provides aspirational career opportunities for people in the local area.

The initiative is supported by a number of partners, including Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone and Blaenau Gwent County Borough alongside host companies such as PCI.