A SINKHOLE which caused a wall to collapse onto a road in Abersychan will cost nearly £36,000 to repair.

Torfaen council has agreed to employ a specialist contractor, DSI Drilltek Ltd, to carry out “urgent” ground stabilisation works at Vicarage Lane.

The sinkhole appeared on September 27, causing a property boundary wall to disintegrate, fall into it, and block the road.

Full road closures have been in place on Vicarage Lane since September 30.

Chesterfield-based DSI Drilltek are due to complete their work by the end of this week, with Welsh Water completing their own repairs before the road is fully reinstated by the council.

Rachel Jowitt, chief officer for neighbourhoods, planning and protection, signed off the use of £35,900 in capital funds on Monday.

A report says: “The works are necessary to provide safe use of the highway and to reduce and further degradation of the public highway and increase the lifespan of the highway for the benefit of all.

“Whilst the works are being carried out, users of the public highway and the adjoining land owners will be affected by the works. This is unavoidable.”