Caerphilly-based AerFin, the aircraft after-market service provider, has been ranked eighth on the Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100.

This is the third consecutive year that the company has been in the top 10.

The Virgin Fast Track 100 league table ranks Britain’s 100 private companies with the fastest-growing sales over the last three years.

It is compiled by Fast Track and published every December, with an awards event the following May.

In the past 12 months, the company has also been named the fastest-growing Aerospace and Defence company in Europe, and 23rd fastest-growing company in Europe overall. Sales over the past three years have grown by an average of 141 per cent pa.

Bob James, CEO, AerFin, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised yet again in the FastTrack 100 list for AerFin’s continued success. I would like to thank our employees, our partners, our investors, and of course, our clients for helping us achieve this outstanding recognition for the third year in a row.

“Our primary focus has always been the needs of our clients. By focusing on meeting their needs better than anyone else, we have seen exponential growth.

"I’m honoured to be a part of a group of companies that continue to showcase the best that the UK has to offer in terms of talent, skilled services and world-class reputation. Together, we continue to position the UK at the forefront of entrepreneurial spirit and industrial expertise.

“We are looking forward to taking AerFin even further in 2019. The success of our new services, such as the BeyondPool™ support programme, our recruitment drive and ever-expanding international customer base all serve to strengthen AerFin’s position as a market leader in aftermarket solutions for operators, MROs and OEMs alike.

Caerphilly-based AerFin supports aircraft operators and lessors by offering whole asset and component leasing solutions, technical consulting and, trading and supply of equipment from entire aircraft through to components.