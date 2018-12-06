THE family of Kimberley Kettlety has issued a personal appeal for the 35-year-old from Newport to come home – four weeks after she was last seen.

Mrs Kettlety, who has two young children, has been missing since November 8.

Her parents, Ian and Barbara Grant, said: “We’re desperate to find her. We’re desperate to know where she is.

“We want her to get in touch and talk to the kids.

“As time goes on, it just gets worse.”

Mrs Kettlety was last seen in the area of Lower Dock Street.

Shortly after Mrs Kettlety’s disappearance, her husband Gareth appealed for help in search to find her, asking people who had been in the area on November 8 to check any CCTV or dash-cam footage they might have.

Mr Kettlety, who is separated from his wife, said she had a history of mental health issues.

This week, one month after she was last seen, Mr Kettlety appealed directly to his wife to get in touch with the family.

“Come home, the boys are missing you,” he said.

“They really want you home for Christmas.”

Mr and Mrs Grant said their daughter’s disappearance had hit the family hard.

“We can’t believe this has happened,” they said.

“If there’s anybody looking after her, come forward.

“It doesn’t matter if she’s worried about anything – just get in touch.”

Mrs Kettlety’s boyfriend, Mike Garcia, also appealed for her to return home.

“If she is reading this, I want her to know how much I miss her,” he said. “I’d give anything to see her again.

“So many people are worried. Please contact someone. We need to know you’re OK.”

He added: “I’m driving around at all hours hoping I cross paths with her."

Mr Kettlety, Mr and Mrs Grant, and many of Mrs Kettlety’s friends have been handing out leaflets around Newport, hoping to extend the search.

Gwent Police have also issued an appeal to find Mrs Kettlety, asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log number 283 11/11/18.

Mr Kettlety has set up a Facebook group, "Help find Kim", from which he is co-ordinating his search for Mrs Kettlety.