A FESTIVE fundraiser has entered its second week.

The Tree of Light appeal, which began on December 1, is raising money for a different charity each week.

Members of Uskmouth Rotary, along with members of each charity, will be collecting money underneath the tree in Friars Walk every Saturday until Christmas.

This week, it is the turn of Sanctuary.

The Sanctuary is a refugee welcome group in Newport. Founded in 2008, it helps people fleeing from war and persecution in their home land, to rebuild their lives.

The project runs a number of weekly activities, which include drop-ins, support and advocacy sessions, English classes, and other social events. It’s a small, community led project, which puts people at the heart of its activities by focussing on a relational approach to social inclusion and community cohesion.

The Sanctuary is an independent local charity run by local people.

Representatives will be collecting donations from 11am until 3pm.

The Tree of Light project will also be raising money for the Blue Cross, on December 15, and St David’s Hospice Care on December 22.

Dedications can also be made by handing in a dedication slip to Monmouthshire Building Society - Friars Walk, the South Wales Argus – Maesglas, Magor Printing – Magor Square, Kingston Newell Estate Agents – Bridge Street or Tovey Brothers on Cardiff Road.

For information about The Sanctuary, please visit thegap.wales/sanctuary, or to donate, visit friarswalktreeoflight.co.uk