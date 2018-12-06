IN 1987 Def Leppard released their fourth studio album, writes Jeff Oram.

Hysteria became a number one in the UK & US. To date, it has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.

To celebrate, more than 30 years since its original release, The Lepps have gone on a December major city UK tour, playing the Hysteria album in its entirety.

Supporting are their old pals Cheap Trick, opening with Hello There, warming the crowd up and closing their set with Goodnight Now.

As the lights fall, everything goes still, before launching into Women and the powerfully drummed Rocket.

It’s more than evident by now, Def Leppard want to recreate the studio sound of the album live working hard to get everything sounding right as they move through track list including the hits Animal and Pour Some Sugar On Me to a very extravagant and lavish video show playing behind them.

Performing an accurate and energy-driven show, they complete the whole album.

To a rapturous crowd, chanting and hungry for more, they pull out a barrage of an encore – Make Love Like A Man, Let’s Get Rocked and finally Photography.