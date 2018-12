A SECTION of the A48 west of Newport has been blocked because of a car fire.

The incident, first reported shortly before 11.30am, took place on the westbound carriageway of the A48 between St Mellons and Pentwyn.

No traffic is currently able to pass the scene, and traffic reports show a section of the road has been closed while the incident is attended to.

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A48(M) and the A48 approaching the scene.