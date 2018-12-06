A SOUTH Wales musician has released a music video to accompany his Christmas single and hopes it will get people into the festive spirit.

Award-winning singer/songwriter Darren Parry says his newest release, Don’t Need Nothing Else This Christmas, features “the given sleigh bells, talk of snow and Santa”.

However, the music video has a decidedly Welsh feel, featuring stars of stage and screen including Chris Needs MBE (BBC Radio Wales), Steve Balsamo (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Peter Karrie (Phantom of the Opera).

Recorded at Caerphilly’s Shabbey Road Studios, Mr Parry said: “The track is a festive joy of a pop track.

“It’s a take on a Christmas song done with intelligence and class. The theme is being without the one you love at Christmas.”

The video takes the form of a ‘lyric video’ where people hold up the lyrics as the track plays in the background.

It could even be a reference to the famous scene in another Christmas classic Love, Actually.

Mr Parry has shared the bill with a host of famous names, from Donny Osmond to Bryn Terfel. He was also runner-up in the USA Song of the Year contest in 2014 and 2016 for his songs So Into You and Promises. His music has been played on radio stations as far afield as Australia and the USA.

“As Will Ferrell says in the film Elf, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” he said.

Don’t Need Nothing Else This Christmas is available for download or streaming now. The music video is available to watch on YouTube, simply search for Darren Parry.

For additional information, head online to Mr Parry’s website at darrenparry.com