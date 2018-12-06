A popular Monmouth Italian restaurant has opened a new branch in Abergavenny.

The new Casa Bianca restaurant based in Frogmore Street is bringing one of Abergavenny’s historic buildings back to life creating modern and vibrant dining experience.

The firm's first Welsh restaurant, based in Monmouth and called La Piccola, has been a phenomenal success, said one of the team behind the venture, Andreas Christou.

He said: "The move into Abergavenny is a fantastic opportunity as the town is developing and attracting investment into the community.

“I’m delighted to be bringing our unique Italian style to Abergavenny. We have had great success with La Piccola in Monmouth and we hope to achieve the same in Abergavenny leading on to further expansion in Wales.

"We have received a very positive and warm welcome from the business community and locals in Abergavenny.” Casa Bianca is set over two floors and has been renovated to give a homely feel with a modern twist by a highly skilled design team.

The layout of the restaurant has given the opportunity for private dining with an allocated waiter on the first floor.