COUNCILLORS have given the green light to plans for a new supermarket-sized food store in Magor.
The owners of Magor Motors are behind the proposal to demolish its existing buildings and replace them with a new village shop which the family would run.
Plans were approved at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, subject to conditions and a section 106 agreement for providing information boards about facilities available in Magor and for off-site road works.
