REVISED plans for a new Gypsy and Traveller site near Nantyglo have been revealed in a second consultation.

Blaenau Gwent council says the design of the scheme has "evolved significantly" as a result of comments received during their initial consultation held in April and May.

Under the fresh pre-application plans, a new Gypsy and Traveller site to accommodate 28 pitches would be developed on land off Blaen-Nant Road in Nantyglo.

A proportion of the site is currently home to 20 Gypsy and Traveller families, and has been home to a Gypsy settlement in the area for more than 200 years.

The site benefits from a CCTV system, a children’s play area and a warden’s office incorporating a small private meeting room used by school outreach and medical workers.

But a planning statement says the existing site and facilities are in a "poor state of repair" and do not meet guidelines.

There is also demand for 12 additional pitches.

The plans therefore seek to redevelop the site for new Gypsy and Traveller accommodation, demolishing the existing pitches and building 28 new ones with a number on the existing site.

"The development will be completed in two phases with units 1-16 being constructed in the first instance," the planning statement says.

"Occupants will then move to in to these units whilst the existing Gypsy and Traveller site is demolished and units 17-29 are constructed."

The location of the proposed site has "changed significantly" from the one proposed in the first consultation.

Initially it was proposed that the existing Gypsy and Traveller site would be demolished to accommodate grazing land.

But the plans now show a number of pitches will be located on the existing site.

This has allowed the proposed pitches to be moved further away from the existing residential homes along Blaen-Nant Road.

The Gypsy and Traveller community in the area have also said they wish to stay on or near the site.

The proposed pitches will accommodate an amenity building, a large trailer and touring caravan and parking spaces for two vehicles.

Large pitches have been proposed to accommodate mobile homes which is said to be the favoured type of accommodation.

A single warden’s office is also planned which will include an office and community room.

Forty-one additional car parking spaces are proposed, with 81 planned for the whole site.

The wider site is allocated for employment use but the plans point out there are a number of unoccupied industrial units in the area, meaning the loss of the allocation would be justified in planning terms.

The plans can be viewed at Brynmawr Library during opening hours or at bit.ly/2DX2DhA.

Responses must be lodged by December 19 and can be emailed to mail@asbriplanning.co.uk.