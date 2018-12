GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find a 24-year-old man from the Newport area.

Officers would like to speak to Spencer Killoran in relation to drugs offences, and believe he can help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information regarding the man's whereabouts can contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting ref 1800394003.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.