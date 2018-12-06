THE MET Office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Friday, December 7.

The warning is in effect between 1am and 9am, and will affect south Wales and south west England.

The warning says that residents should expect "spells of rain, heavy at times and accompanied by windy weather, are likely to produce 20-40 mm of rain over a period of several hours.

"Coming on top of some recent very wet weather, this rain is likely to lead to some temporary flooding impacts before the rain quickly clears early Friday morning."

Bus and train services could also be affected.