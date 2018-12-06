Newsquest, the UK local media group, has launch of new B2B brand as it accelerates its push into digital marketing services.

The new LOCALiQ brand will represent the company’s full range of marketing and advertising solutions from print and digital advertising to fully bespoke digital marketing campaigns, seo services, lead engagement and website build.

More information is available online at www.localiq.co.uk.

LOCALiQ combines the power of a best in class digital marketing tech platform with the huge audience reach of Newsquest’s local news brands, enabling Newsquest to provide bespoke marketing campaigns for clients and manage them from start to finish across a range of different media and platforms.

Hussain Bayoomi, regional managing director, Newsquest Media Group, said: “SMEs in the UK spend circa £7bn on digital marketing in the UK, but it can be a complex landscape and they increasingly want good advice and data to help them get the best response from the many solutions available.

“The acquisition of Reach Local enabled us to introduce a best in class marketing tech platform into our local markets.

"Combining this with the expertise of our local consultants is providing an extremely compelling offer and our digital marketing business is now growing at pace.

“We believe we are very well placed to become a major player in this space, complementing and underpinning our strong local publishing business.”

There will be no change to the corporate Newsquest brand nor the identity of the company’s stable of over 165 trusted local news brands and its portfolio of 40 magazines.