A DRUG dealer was jailed for four years after he admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply and producing cannabis.

Alan Edwards, aged 58, of George Street, Newport, was sentenced at the city’s crown court by Recorder Sean Bradley.

It was said in mitigation that the defendant had pleaded guilty to the offences at the earliest opportunity before magistrates.

Edwards admitted possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and producing a controlled drug of Class B.

Outside the court, Police Constable Bianca Robson said: “This was a good example of proactive policing within the community, acting upon information given to us by the public.

“This sentence shows the consequences of being involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

“If anyone has any information or intelligence regarding drug supply please contact 101 to report it.”