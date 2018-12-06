MARK Drakeford has been named as the new leader of the Welsh Labour and presumptive new first minister.

Mr Drakeford won 53.9 per cent of votes following the second round of voting, after no candidate reached the 50 per cent target.

He received 46.9 per cent of the first round votes, beating competitors Vaughan Gething, who won 40.8 per cent of votes, and Eluned Morgan, who won 23.3 per cent of votes, to the role.

The Cardiff West AM had been the bookies’ favourite since Carwyn Jones announced at the Welsh Labour conference in April he would stand down by the end of 2018.

Mr Jones will remain first minister until Tuesday, when he will write to the Queen to tender his resignation. The new first minister will then be officially elected the following day.

Although both Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives are nominating their respective leaders Adam Price and Paul Davies, Mr Drakeford will be elected to the role, barring an extremely unlikely rebellion by Labour AMs.

