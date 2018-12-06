THE 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour has been confirmed with the trophy set to visit schools, clubs, venues and landmarks throughout Wales in what promises to be the start of an exciting summer of cricket.

The tour kicks-off at the Principality Stadium and will be on display during Wales’ Six Nations match against England on Saturday, February 23.

The trophy will then travel around the world before returning to Wales for England’s Vitality IT20 match against Pakistan at Sophia Gardens where it will be presented to supporters on arrival.

On Bank Holiday Monday the trophy will tour South Wales, visiting Porthcawl Beach where Porthcawl PCC will play beach cricket. The trophy will then visit the iconic Caerphilly Castle and its fire breathing Dragon and finish the day at the Rhondda Wicketz Project in Abercynon.

On Tuesday, May 7 the tour will come to Cardiff, with the trophy on display within the inner grounds of Cardiff Castle, before it travels to National trust site, Tredegar Country House and then Caldicot Castle.

West Wales will be its destination on Wednesday, firstly Eastern Primary School in Port Talbot and then Pembray beach in Carmarthenshire. In the afternoon, the trophy will visit Pembroke Castle where 150 children will take part in an Under 9s cricket festival.

The final day of the tour takes the trophy north Wales and Zip World’s famous Velocity Zipwire in Snowdonia – the fastest Zip line in the world. The trophy will then travel to a local beach and cricket club in the evening before it leaves for Windsor Legoland.

Trophy Tour Timeline:

February 23 - Principality Stadium - Six Nations: Wales v England

May 5 - Sophia Gardens - Vitality IT20: England v Pakistan

May 6 - South Wales

Porthcawl Beach cricket with Porthcawl PCC

Caerphilly Castle

Rhondda Wicketz Project in Abercynon

May 7 - South East Wales

Cardiff Castle

Tredegar House Country Park

Caldicot Castle

May 8 - West Wales

Eastern Primary in Port Talbot

Carmarthenshire Beach

U9s festival at Pembroke Castle

May 9 - North Wales

Zip World