Friars Walk in Newport will soon be welcoming a new addition.

Womenswear store UTOPIA are poised to open in the former site of outdoor clothing store Tog24.

The site has not been vacant for long and occupies a prime position at the heart of the shopping centre.

UTOPIA womenswear has stores in various locations throughout the country and describe themselves as “a womenswear store providing great quality clothing and the latest fashion trends”.

A notice posted in the window of the vacant site states that the new store is looking for full and part-time employees although it stipulates that staff “must be flexible”.

Anyone interested is urged to drop a CV in to the store or should get in contact by emailing dashdd1@hotmail.co.uk.