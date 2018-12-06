Newport-based recruiter Acorn is celebrating a double win for a second year, after recruiter Kristy Potter picked up an unprecedented second pair of awards at the Institute of Recruitment Professionals Awards.

Specialist recruiter Kristy was first crowned Permanent Consultant of the Year in 2017, where she also picked up the ‘winners of winners’ Recruiter of the Year award.

And now she has been awarded the same two awards in 2018 making history for both Acorn and the IRP Awards, following an even stronger year.

Having worked for Acorn for eight years, Kristy has consistently demonstrated passion and commitment to everyone she works with.

Described as honest, passionate and determined, she instantly impresses everyone she meets and as a result has now been recognised as the best recruitment consultant in the UK for both 2017 and 2018.

Kristy said: “I was absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the UK’s Permanent Consultant of the Year and Recruiter of the Year in 2017, and to have been awarded the same in 2018 is just incredible.”

Acorn divisional manager Noel Hoare said: “We’re absolutely delighted for Kristy. She is an outstanding member of the Acorn Group, who has shown great commitment to both her team and to Acorn, and her dedication to her clients and candidates is outstanding.

“I can say personally that she is without doubt the most impressive recruiter I have worked with during my 20 years within the recruitment industry.”