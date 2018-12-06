An Usk mother is raising money for the Wales Air Ambulance in memory of her late son.

Olwyn Thomas has organised a tractor rally to raise money for the air ambulance service to honour the memory of her son Ashley, who died last year.

On Saturday close to 60 tractors will depart from The Hall Inn near Usk for a rally in Ashley’s memory.

Ashley Thomas was 19 years old when he was involved in an incident on Mitchell Troy Road near Monmouth. The Wales Air Ambulance attended the crash, but Ashley was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was only two days after Christmas Day.

Earlier this year, Miss Thomas presented Wales Air Ambulance with a donation of more than £2,700 and has raised more than £10,000 in total for the service, but she is hoping to add to that amount this weekend.

She said: “I decided to donate the money to the air ambulance as when Ashley was at school, he did a project on the charity," she said.

“The Thomas family would like to thank everyone for all the donations and we will continue to collect at future events coming up with everything raised going to the air ambulance.”

Miss Thomas’ sister, Wendy, added: “There will also be a prize for the best-dressed tractor.”

To make a donation, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/olwyn-thomas