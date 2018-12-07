DOGGED determination has seen Dalmatian Bike ride charity fund raisers hand over £40,000 to St David’s Hospice Care from their latest event.

Organisers of the popular event, which is sponsored by Newport-based recruitment business Acorn, visited the St David’s Hospice Care centre at Blackett Avenue, Newport, to hand over the cheque and discuss plans for next year’s ride.

Known as the ‘Dally’, The Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride 2019 will be on Saturday, June 8. There are four routes on offer, 24, 37, 45 and 58 miles. The event has so far raised £216,748 for Newport based St David’s Hospice Care over the seven years it has been staged.

Organiser Dave Rees said: “We were very pleased to be able to hand over £40,000, the money gathered from the 2018 event and to finalise arrangements for the staging of the Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride 2019.

“The ride, which we started in 2012, has really built momentum and stature over the years and has become a must enter event in many cyclist’s calendar of annual events. We’re hoping for another good entry this year to help us to reach our target of raising £250,000 from the event for St David’s Hospice Care.”

Matt Southall, of Acorn said: “We are so proud to support this amazing event – the money raised has made a huge difference to the hospice, and continues to do so.”

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “The Dally team are fantastic supporters of St David’s Hospice Care and have raised a phenomenal amount of money for us over the years. The money raised is used to provide care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year throughput our community.”

Cyclists can register online at www.stdavidshospicecare.or or by visiting www.dalmatianbikeride.com

For more details contact Dave Rees at dave.rees61@ntlworld.com or call Gemma Carter at St David’s Hospice Care on 01633 851051.