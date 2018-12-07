THIEVES broke into a Brynmawr primary school this week, emptying a safe and making off with thousands of pounds, including money brought in by students to pay for their school photographs.

The break-in happened at Blaenycwm Primary School in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, December 4.

According to Gwent Police, the thieves forced their way in through a window.

(Picture: The school's CCTV images of the suspects)

The photograph money they stole was kept inside distinctive multicoloured envelopes, and in an impassioned appeal on its social media pages the school urged locals to get in touch if they came across any of the envelopes in the area.

Last night thieves broke into the school office and emptied the safe taking 1000s of pounds including photograph money that parents have sent in.



The police are working on the case and we have excellent CCTV images of the thieves. pic.twitter.com/dmCVLMsWGT — Blaenycwm Primary (@BlaenycwmPS) December 4, 2018

Gwent Police are currently working on the case, and independent crime-reporting organisation Crimestoppers has also issued an appeal for information to catch the thieves.

Head teacher Sue Davies said that staff are “shocked” and “saddened”.

She said: “They got into the building by smashing a window. They ransacked the office and took roughly £1,500 pounds from the safe.

“We do not understand why someone would target a school.”

She added: “Please if you have any information get in touch with police.”

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “At approximately 1.20am on Tuesday, December 4, Gwent Police received a report of a burglary at Blaenycwm Primary School, Brynmawr.

“Officers attended the scene and conducted area searches, however those believed to be involved had dispersed.

“Offenders gained entry via force to a window and a quantity of money was taken.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to please all 101 quoting incident 17 of 4/12/2018 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 08005551111 or visit http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

