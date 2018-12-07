AN ACCIDENT has closed both carriageways of the A48 near Newport.

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Update 9.55am*

ACCORDING to traffic reports, vehicles are getting stuck in several narrow lanes around the area of the crash, as motorists try to find a new route.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

*Update 9.43am*

A STATEMENT from Gwent Police has confirmed there were injuries reported in the crash, which involved four vehicles.

A silver Vauxhall Sportive van, a silver Renault Clio, a white Ford Transit van, and a white Mercedes Bluefficency Sport were involved.



The injuries are not currently believed to be life-changing, the police spokeswoman said.

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Update 9.06am*

NEWPORT Bus services are being affected as diverted traffic makes its way through the city centre

**CUSTOMER NOTICE** A48 closes between Celtic Springs and St Mellons due to an accident.



Diverting traffic is now affecting the city Centre affecting most of our main corridor services — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) December 7, 2018

------------------------------------------------------------------

A detour is in operation as the emergency services attend the scene, where the road passes through Castleton.

According to traffic, the road is closed to westbound traffic as far back as the roundabout in Coedkernew.

There is a heavy build-up of eastbound traffic on the A48 near Pontprennau and St Mellons, and traffic is building up on the A48(M) at M4 J29.