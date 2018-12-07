PUPILS at Pontnewydd Primary School have handed in their letters to Santa after completing a sponsored walk ‘to the North Pole’.

The school was looking to raise money for a new outdoor classroom, and after reading about the distance that Father Christmas had to cover on Christmas Eve, head teacher Kerry Waters decided to work out the distance from Cwmbran to the North Pole.

Mr Waters said: “The distance needed was 2,650.68 miles to the North Pole.

“We thought, could we walk that? We’ve got 430 children in the school, so we decided to do a sponsored walk over two days.

“We had very kind donation from LCB Construction Ltd, who donated £1,000. The PTA also kindly donated £1,000. We needed to raise another £1,500 to reach our target.”

So far, the walk has raised more than £3,200.

Following the end of the walk, the head boy and head girl presented a letter from the school to Father Christmas.