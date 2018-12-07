A BOYFRIEND used a plaster cast on his broken arm to smash his partner’s cheekbone during a fierce argument, a jury heard.

Jordan Ingram, 21, of Buxton Close, Newport, also kicked and bit his girlfriend, prosecutor Peter Donnison told Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant had spent five days in hospital following a “nasty motorbike accident” just before the alleged attack, the jury heard.

Ingram claims the complainant had “lunged” at him and denies fracturing her cheekbone, kicking her backside and biting her arm and finger.

He has pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage by breaking her mobile phone on March 17.

The defendant and alleged victim still see each other from time to time and she had said she “still loved him”, Recorder David Harris was told.

Giving evidence in his defence, Ingram told his barrister Hilary Roberts that he and his girlfriend had shouted at each other at his grandmother’s house.

He said the row had broken out because he wanted to “go and see the boys” so that he could “smoke a spliff”.

Ingram said he had recently broken an arm, wrist and thumb in biking accident and was “just happy I was alive”.

He claims she wouldn’t let him go to see his friends and that they traded insults about her mother and his grandmother.

Ingram told the court: “She lashed out at me. She pulled me by the hair from behind. She was on top of me.”

Mr Donnison put it to the defendant: “You lost control of yourself, didn’t you?”

Ingram replied that he had not.

The prosecutor claimed: “You assaulted her. You kicked her backside six or seven times. You pulled her up by the hair … You hit her using your plaster cast into the face.”

Again, Ingram denied that he had. Mr Donnison further accused him of emptying her belongings outside the house before he “destroyed” her mobile phone.

He told him: “You smashed the phone and laughed while you did. You bit into her finger, your teeth causing a bend in a ring.”

Ingram refuted these allegations and told the court he was “mortified” when he was arrested by the police.

He told the jury he had been brought up not to act as the prosecution claimed.

Mr Donnison said the defendant attacked his partner because she was "mothering" him after his accident and wouldn't let him go out and use drugs.

The jury is due to retire today to consider its verdicts.

