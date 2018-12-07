OUR Prettiest Pet competition artist Chris Langley has created a stylish collection of digital paintings based on scenes of Newport, past and present.

Mr Langley was commissioned to paint the scenes by Gavin Horton, owner of Newport-based cafe, Horton's Coffee House.

At his shop, Mr Horton is now selling a limited run of Mr Langley's landscapes on Christmas cards and 2019 calendars.

(Gavin Horton with some of Chris Langley's artwork. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

"I asked Chris in to do a painting of what I call 'Horton's view' – the view from the coffee shop windows," Mr Horton said.

His business overlooks the art college and footbridge which crosses the Usk near the Friar's Walk shopping centre.

He added: "I'd been talking to one customer about what used to be there, and I was given some photographs of how things looked in the past.

"One of Chris' paintings was done from a photograph of the area 100 years ago. It's really quirky."

Another of Mr Langley's works captured Newport's High Street around the time of the Second World War, and one of his Christmas card designs is of the city's Civic Centre.

(One of Mr Langley's Christmas card designs)

"You see Cardiff done a lot on Christmas cards, but never very much on Newport," Mr Langley said.

"I was inspired to create these images based on landmarks in Newport that people will recognise easily."

Mr Langley's calendar also includes images from other well-known places in Wales, and Mr Horton commended the artist for his work.

"Chris uses a lot of different style and techniques, and always does his damndest to get things right the way you want them," Mr Horton said.

(Mr Langley's design showing Mr Horton's coffee shop)