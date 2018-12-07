THE final of this year's Miss World competition takes place in China on Saturday, December 8, with Rogerstone's Bethany Harris representing Wales.

And one of the dresses Ms Harris will wear in the competition was made by her friend, Chepstow dressmaker Lenka Kmecova.

(Bethany Harris (left) with Lenka Kmecova. Pictures: Lenka Kmecova)

"Bethany had modelled my dresses for wedding shows, so I got quite close to her through that," Ms Kmecova said.

"I cheered her on when she won Miss Wales, and then she asked me to design a dress for her for the Miss World competition."

Ms Kmecova, who runs a bespoke dressmaking business in the Monmouthshire town, said, she had been given free licence to create the dress, as long as it was a specific colour.

"Bethany knew she wanted a red dress, as a symbol of Wales like the red dragon," she said.

Ms Kmecova spent one month designing, making, and fitting the dress.

(Ms Kmecova begins designing the dress)

"It was a lot of work, but I really enjoyed it, and [Bethany] was really pleased with my work," she said.

Her businesses, Lenka's Seamstress Shop and Lenka's Bespoke Bridal, create all types of made-to-measure dresses for any occasion, but Ms Kmecova said seeing one of her dresses on stage at Miss World was a dream come true.

"I started sewing when I was nine, and then I went to design school," she said.

"I've always admired the girls on the catwalk so to have my dress out there in China is a great achievement. I'm really proud."

She said Ms Harris would be a worthy winner of the Miss World title.

"I saw pictures of her [in China] and she looks absolutely stunning," Ms Kmecova said.

"I really hope she wins – she's not just beautiful on the outside but genuine and down-to-earth on the inside."