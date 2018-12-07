POLICE are searching for a 32-year-old man from Blackwood who has been recalled to prison.

Stephen Powell, who is nicknamed "Turkey", breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on November 16.

Powell received a two-month-and-23-day prison sentence for theft after being sentenced at Newport Magistrates' Court on October 6.

He has now been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Gwent Police are asking anyone with information about Powell's whereabouts to call 101, quoting log 335 of 6/12/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.