BEAUTY and the Beast will be coming to Cardiff’s New Theatre this year from December 8 until January 13 and the South Wales Argus has a family ticket up for grabs.

The ticket, which covers a family of four, will be valid for a performance of the pantomime between January 8 and 11.

The show, as any Disney fan will know, follows the tale of Belle. She must find a way to save the beast before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose.

The show holds true to the core story of the well-loved classic but, as Ben Richards, who will play the beast, explained: “It’s a pantomime, so there is a lot more comedy. But all the naughty gags are safe naughty gags!”

“If you love the story, you’re going to get all the things you love but also a whole lot more.”

It wouldn’t be a panto without songs and, while many are familiar with the songs from the movie, the stage show includes a variety of new numbers for audiences to enjoy.

“The music is brilliant,” said co-star Gareth Thomas.

“We do have some seriously talented voices, not mine by the way, who do the songs justice.” Many people can remember the first panto they ever went to and this is one of the reasons why actors choose to take part.

Lisa Riley, who plays the housekeeper, said: “It’s for the kids. It’s a great way to break the fourth wall and get them in and let them know they’re allowed to be involved.”

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is answer the following question: Who is the beast’s love interest in the story?

Send your answer, name, address and contact details on a postcard to Beauty and the Beast Competition, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN.

Terms and Conditions: The winner will be the first correct entry drawn at random after the closing date on December 21. Normal Newsquest Media Group Competition Rules apply and are available on: southwalesargus.co.uk/competitions