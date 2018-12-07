TORFAEN'S AM and MP have taken the ‘unprecedented’ step of calling for a meeting with the board of social housing provider Bron Afon.

AM Lynne Neagle and MP Nick Thomas-Symonds have this week both spoken out in Cardiff and Westminster about the importance of putting the needs of elderly tenants at the heart of plans which could see three retirement complexes in Torfaen closed.

Bron Afon is currently consulting with tenants about the possible closure of Pen-Y-Bryn, the Beeches and Glanwern House.

Lynne Neagle AM raised the issue in First Minister’s Questions and Nick Thomas-Symonds MP raised the issue in Business Questions in the House of Commons.

Both said they recognised the need for Bron Afon to plan for the future but said the needs of the older people affected needed to be prioritised.

They have called for a joint meeting with the Bron Afon Board to be held as soon as possible and certainly before a final decision is taken.

Ms Neagle said: “The fact that both of us have spoken out so publicly is indicative of the level of our concern.

“We have never requested a meeting with the Board before. It is unprecedented and reflects how worried we are about the affected tenants.”

In a joint statement, they said: “We are united on this matter. It is a travesty that our elderly and vulnerable are facing the prospect of losing their homes.

“These residential complexes offer more than just shelter over an individual’s head: they also form a community that supports one another.

“We will continue to raise this as a matter of great import in both Westminster and Cardiff to ensure that the tenants of Penybryn, the Beeches and Glanwern House have their concerns heard.”