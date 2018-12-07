NEXT week MPs will vote to approve or throw out Theresa May's deal with the European Union.

The agreement has proven deeply unpopular from both sides of the debate, with Remainers and Brexiteers alike condemining it - and it led to a series of resignations from the prime minister's cabinet.

But, with just three-and-a-half months to go until the UK leaves the EU, rejecting the deal outright could risk a 'no-deal Brexit'.

How do you want your MP to vote on the deal next week?

Let us know below or via newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk