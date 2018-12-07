POLICE officers are appealing for information after burglars took off with almost £10,000 worth of items.

The burglary happened at a Torfaen County Borough Council premise in Panteg Way, New Inn.

It happened sometime at about 3pm on Friday, November 30 and 7am on Monday, December 3.

Offenders gained entry by forcing open a barred window.

Items stolen included nine Stihl grass strimmers and two Stihl multi-tools, with a total value of almost £10,000.

Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 47 of 3/12/18. Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.