A PROFESSIONAL falconer from Magor will embark on a solo journey next month, travelling halfway around the world to raise money for three charities and learn more about the birds he loves.

Guy Simmonds will create a film as he journeys to Mongolia in an adventure that will take six months and cross 17 countries.

Mr Simmonds' film will focus on his passion for falconry and horsemanship around the world.

"I've worked with some amazing people and species of birds, and I've seen some great sights and species," he said.

"But somehow it's never ever felt enough for me – I've always longed to see more and experience the world through others."

As a finale to his epic journey, Mr Simmonds will live out his dream in Mongolia and fly golden eagles from horseback.

He is asking his followers on social media to help shape the route of his journey and the experiences he will encounter while he is on the road.

"I am truly excited about the upcoming challenge, but of course nervous of the unknown – even though the unknown is what makes this so exciting," he said.

"I find such joy in knowing that people are watching this journey and they will be living it with me.

"In a world where there is so much judgment and bad feeling, I do hope this experience shows that anybody sharing the same love and passions, can instantly connect and I from their experiences make life long friends."

Mr Simmonds is currently crowdfunding to raise money for the cost of the adventure, and is also looking for corporate sponsors, but he stressed that he would not make a personal profit from the current round of fundraising. Any extra money raised at this time will go to charity.

This will then be followed by a second round of fundraising which will begin after his departure. All the money raised during that second round of fundraising will be donated to three charities that he has personally selected.

To find out more about his challenge and his crowdfunding aims, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/guysimmondswingingit