A FAMILY are appealing for information to help uncover the mystery as to why their ancestor who was a First World War veteran had his tombstone removed.

Arthur Britton, of Nantyglo, served in the South Wales Boarders during World War One.

He died aged only 43 in 1931 and was honoured with full military honours - which included a gun salute - at his funeral in the Hermon Baptist Chapel Graveyard in Nantyglo.

Recently, the war veteran’s daughter-in-law, Pat, made the dreadful discovery that the tombstone had vanished.

Grandson Layne Britton said: “I never met my grandfather, but I remember my grandmother (his wife).

“My father, Jack, was seven when he died and remembered jumping at the sound of the gun salute at the funeral.

“My mother happened to be walking past the cemetery and noticed that the tombstone had gone. It went missing not all that long ago.

“I am very upset that there is an unmarked World War One hero’s grave.”

Mr Britton said that the family were not informed of why the tombstone was taken.

And now the 57-year-old wants to unravel the mystery.

“My mother is desperate to know what happened to the tombstone,” said the resident of Dale View, Nantyglo.

“I want her to know what happened to it. Her and I are the last in our family with the name Britton.

“My grandfather’s funeral was one the biggest in Nantyglo.

“I am furious because who would have done this? I have no idea if it was vandals who took it or not. As I say, I have no idea.”

He added: “Once we know what happened we will have to work out how to get another one. It will not be easy because tombstones cost a lot of money.

“This needs to be sorted because otherwise my grandfather will be there forever without a tombstone.”

Mr Britton said he remembers the tombstone being made of black stone and it contained gold lettering.

The cemetery, which had been run by the chapel until it was demolished, is now run by a group of trustees.

A trustee said they had no record of what happened to the gravestone.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact Mr Britton on lvbritt@gmail.com