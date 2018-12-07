Scrimshaw

In the 1800s, whaling crews spent many months at sea searching for whales. There were intense periods of time when a whale was hunted, killed and butchered but also long idle days, scouring the open sea, looking for whales. To while away the time, sailors would carve sperm whale teeth and walrus ivory with nautical designs, such as ships, whales and mermaids. These engraved objects are called ‘scrimshaws’. Once on land, sailors would sell or gift their scrimshaws, which today are highly collectible.