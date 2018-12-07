A FORMER landmark city pub could be demolished under plans lodged to replace it with housing.

A planning application has been submitted to build 10 homes on the site of the former Centurion pub in St Julians, Newport.

The development is proposed to be 100 per cent affordable housing, comprising of six two-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses.

Once a focal point of the community, the pub closed its doors in January and has since fallen prey to vandalism, a council report says.

Plans to turn it into housing were initially met with opposition, with a petition set up and a meeting called to discuss saving the pub.

However nothing materialised and new plans submitted this week now seek to provide affordable homes and prevent the site becoming a derelict property.

Under the plans, the homes would front Heather Road, with a parking court located to the front of the proposed housing.

Private gardens and space for waste and cycle storage would be provided to the back of the development, behind secure fencing or gates.

The homes would also benefit from gated access from Avalon Drive to the rear of each property with a shed in each garden.

A total of 12 car parking spaces would be provided with the development, which is a joint scheme from P&P Contractors and Newport City Homes.

This is below Newport City Council's guidelines but is considered 'acceptable' due to the location of the site.

The plans say the site is within walking distances to local services, shops and public transport links, making it a 'sustainable' location.

According to the plans, the homes will provide "exemplary living conditions," with the "highest quality design" making the development fit well in the surrounding area.

A covering letter with the application says: "The site has been vacant for some time and attempts to market the property under its current use have been unsuccessful.

"It is therefore considered that the redevelopment of the site for residential purposes will make the most efficient use of previously developed land in a sustainable location."

The lease for the pub was bought for £145,000 by P and P Builders in January, who at the time proposed demolishing it and redeveloping the site with eight affordable homes.

The pub was then declared surplus by the city council in October, paving the way for the land to be redeveloped for affordable housing.

View the plans at newport.gov.uk, searching reference 18/1131.