CROWDS of people gathered for the popular Monmouth's Christmas Lantern Parade this evening.

The parade made its way through Monnow Street with carols being sung, and the crowd waving lanterns.

One of the highlights of the evening were families spotting Father Christmas on his sleigh.

Janet Williams, was one of many people in the crowd, who said she "loved" the evening.

"I posted lots of photos on Twitter," she said.

"It was a great evening. There were lots of people there and we all enjoyed seeing the pretty lanterns."

She added: "My son loved seeing Father Christmas."