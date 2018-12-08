WITH MPs due to vote on the prime minister's controversial deal with the European Union next week, we asked each of Gwent's six Parliamentary representatives where they stand on the agreement.

The deal, which has proven deeply unpopular with both pro and anti-Europe campaigners alike and prompted a flurry of cabinet resignations, will go to the vote in Parliament on Tuesday, December 11.

Gwent's five Labour MPs - Jessica Morden, Paul Flynn, Nick Thomas-Symonds, Chris Evans and Nick Smith - all backed the remain Remain campaign ahead of the 2016 referendum. Only Monmouth's David Davies - a Conservative - backed Brexit, and was one of the most prominent figures in the Welsh Leave campaign.

But this is in direct conflict with how each of their constituencies voted in 2016 - with all areas except for Monmouthshire backing Leave.

Ms Morden, who represents Newport East, confirmed she will vote against the plan, but her counterpart in Newport West Mr Flynn will not attend Parliament to vote due to his health.

In October the Argus revealed Mr Flynn is planning to step down due to failing health. The 83-year-old - who was first elected in 1987 - has said he will step aside at the next General Election if one is held soon.

Mr Davies said, although the deal was "far from perfect", he felt there was little choice to support it.

"They should all realise on both sides that they are going to plunge us into a very, very turbulent situation if this is voted down," he said.

He added, if the deal is blocked, he will campaign for a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Thomas-Symonds, for Torfaen, has also announced he will vote against the deal.

He said: "There is no national interest in voting for a bad deal.

"After two years of inept negotiations, what has been agreed is a failure.

"My priority is always the people of Torfaen - whether you voted leave or remain, this deal does not deliver on jobs, the economy and scrutiny."

Mr Evans, who represents Islwyn, has also confirmed he will vote to reject the deal.

Writing in his regular Argus column earlier this week he said: "This deal is bad for Britain and, more importantly, bad for Islwyn."

He added: "I will not be forced into voting for a bad deal for the people of this country because we are being threatened by a last minute ‘No Deal’ Brexit.

"This deal is not what the people of Islwyn voted for.

"Therefore I will not support it."

Mr Smith, of Blaenau Gwent, could not be reached for comment. He has previously indicated he will oppose the deal.