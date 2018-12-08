WITH its distinctive concrete domes and circular roof lights, the iconic Dunlop Semtex factory stood as an architectural masterpiece in the heart of Brynmawr until 2001.
The factory was used to manufacture vinyl flooring but is actually best known for being an example of 'Festival of Britain' period architecture. It is said to have inspired the Sydney Opera House and was listed. It has since been demolished to make way for housing.
