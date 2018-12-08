This week Cats Protection Gwent are trying to find a forever home for Buttons and Bow.

Buttons (white on face) and Bow (black and white) are a very close pair of little boys, who need to stay together as they are very close friends. They were found abandoned on some waste ground and have a very close bond.

We think Buttons is 19 weeks old and Bow is a little younger at 15 weeks. They will be very timid initially, but are a very affectionate pair who often cuddle and play together which is very sweet to watch.

They will need a quiet home without young children, but he could live with other cats or families with older children. Their adoption fee covers neutering, vaccination, microchipping and a full health check.

If you can offer this playful pair a home this Christmas then please contact us as soon as possible.

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: gwentsouthcp@btinternet.com

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch