PLANS for a new footbridge replacing a dilapidated subway in Newport have taken a step forward thanks to a £132,000 grant from the Welsh Government.

Newport City Council has been handed the cash as part of a £78 million handout by the Welsh Government to be used on 'active travel' - methods of transport involving walking and cycling.

Of the cash, £77,000 is allocated towards the construction of a new footbridge linking Devon Place and Queensway, while £30,000 will go towards plans for new pedestrian and cycle routes at the area known as Monkey Island in Lliswerry. The remaining £25,000 will be used for a study into sustainable transport in the city centre.

The council's cabinet member for streetscene Cllr Roger Jeavons said: “The grants mean we can continue towards ensuring our city has plenty of active travel networks which allows our residents to walk and cycle to work and enjoy at their leisure.

“These new grants mean we can concentrate on these three major projects which we can make steady progress on over the coming months.”

Meanwhile, Monmouthshire County Council will get £1.8 million to use for improvements to walking and cycle routes in Caldicot and Abergavenny, as well as improvements to the A40/A466 Wyebridge junction and public transport.

Torfaen has been allocated £290,000 for improvements to bus services and the junction at George Street, Pontypool, as well as to create a new active travel link to Croesyceiliog Comprehensive school.

Meanwhile, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent councils have been given £143,000 and £40,000 respectively towards improvements to bus stops.

The Welsh Government's transport secretary Ken Skates said: “I’m delighted that a host of transport projects across Wales will be allocated funding from the Local Transport Fund.

“These schemes have the potential to make a massive difference to people’s everyday lives, with improvements to transport networks, infrastructure and cycle lanes making it easier to choose active and sustainable travel.

“These projects support our ambitions to provide a modern and connected transport infrastructure, whilst further boosting our efforts to encourage healthy and active lifestyles.

“This funding could also prove a shot in the arm to the Welsh economy by making it easier for people to travel for both business and leisure.”

A planning application for the Devon Place footbridge has been submitted to Newport City Council.