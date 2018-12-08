BLACK Stone Cherry visited the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff as part of their extensive tour of the UK.

Having released a new album, Family Tree, back on April 20, fans were keen to hear the band’s new material played in a live environment.

Melding blues and hard rock, the band create enough noise to fill even the largest of spaces but fans had to wait to see the headline act.

Two support bands opened the bill.

The first support band was, Ontario hard blues rockers Monster Truck.

Who performed a neat 6 song set. Amongst songs, True Rocker, Don’t Tell Me How To Live and Sweet Mountain River.

To a very impressed crowd and set the mood for the show well.

Second up, well known and to much applause, was The Cadillac Three.

Opening with their southern grooving Peace, Love & Dixie, moving to Slide and then Soundtrack To A Six Pack.

Certainly got the crowd dancing, singing along and jumping.

Closing with, White Lightening and The South, keeping up the momentum of entertainment.

With in no time, the backdrop video screen is showing, a Black Stone Cherry video.

In which the house erupts and to further cheers.

Black Stone Cherry are an American hard rock band, formed in 2001 in Edmonton, Kentucky, United States. They are currently signed to Mascot Label Group.

As the band enter the stage, the noise doesn’t let up for a second.

They fire straight into Burnin’ with a fast paced energy, crossing back and forth the stage. Sending the audience wild, with cheers and applause. As they continued into Me And Mary Jane and Rain Wizard.

They carried on and played a mammoth set of 18 songs.

Including the hits. Blind Man, Blame It On The Boom Boom and White Trash Millionaire. Finally providing an encore with Peace Is Free.

Performing with, a relentless energy driven stage show.

Where Ben Wells, has the stamina and prowess of an Olympic athlete.

Complimented with a great sound and well executed show.

Black Stone Cherry are, very on top of their game.