GWENT is being battered by strong winds and heavy showers today - and the poor weather is set to continue through tomorrow.

Speed restrictions are in place on both Severn Crossings.

The Met Office is forecasting that the unsettled weather will continue overnight. it will remain very windy, with gales in exposed areas, and there will be a mix of clear spells and showers, some heavy.

A yellow weather warning regarding the high winds due due to come into force at 4pm today, and is set to continue until 7am tomorrow. This covers the whole of the south west of England and the Bristol Channel and the Severn Estuary.

But coastal and inland areas of south Wales, including Gwent, will be affected too.

The periodic heavy rain and winds mean driving conditions are very difficult.

The whole of Wales has been affected, and there have been accidents across the country.

One, in Caerphilly this morning, saw a tree come down on the A468 between the St Cenydd and Cedar Tree Roundabouts.

One lane was blocked for several hours, though Gwent Police are reporting that this has now been cleared.

The Met Office is forecasting that the unsettled weather will continue overnight. it will remain very windy, with gales in exposed areas, and there will be a mix of clear spells and showers, some heavy.

A yellow weather warning regarding the high winds due due to come into force at 4pm today, and is set to continue until 7am tomorrow. This covers the whole of the south west of England and the Bristol Channel and the Severn Estuary.

But coastal and inland areas of south Wales, including Gwent, will be affected too.