This picture show the middle part of Dock Street at the junction with Kingsway. Around it has changed a lot over the years but the street is much the same. At the top looks like the old Town Hall with the clock, now a totally different urban landscape. Dozens of Shipping firms once in this area and the Newport Harbour Commissioners had their offices there.

Jim Dyer, Newport

Today picture is Lower Dock Street in the early 1960s. In the background we see the well beloved Town Hall, destroyed by Newport Council and replaced by what is now a dirty, rotting & abandoned concrete structure. On the right of the photo is the Drill Hall, at one time the Head Quarters of the 83rd Welsh Field Brigade, Royal Artillery, & the 329th Field Battery, how many young men left here & went to war, never to return? Just behind the cameraman's right shoulder is Powell's Place and Powell's Place School. Nearest to the camera with the bonnet of the car is Caroline St & the other side of the Drill Hall is Cross Lane. The lady is standing on the corner of Mellon St in which were Phillips Brewery stables. The cars shown bring back memories - in front of the lorry is an Austin with a Ford Anglia behind; lined up across the road is a Rover, a Morris Minor & another Ford Anglia. In the background are what could be another Morris Minor & an Austin A30. Where is that lady & the man on the bike now.

Dave Woolven, Newport