Stanley is a very sweet little terrier fella, who has had a difficult past. He has previously lived in a multi-dog household and he got into spats on a regular basis with the other male dog in the home.

Stanley will need an understanding and loving home, and it may be too early to expect him to share his home with another dog, as he still bears the facial scars from being put in his place.

Stanley does the most adorable 'beg' and loves his walks! Not suitable for a first time dog owner, but Stanley will no doubt flourish in an active and loving household.