MONMOUTH MP David Davies has backed a proposed solution to traders in Abergavenny's concerns over the new pedestrianised traffic system.

Earlier this week, the Argus reported how a group of business owners with shops on the town's Frogmore Street said their profits had been hit since the road was sealed off to traffic at the end of the summer.

They complained that the removal of a bus stop, and the diversion of bus routes, had meant a lot of older shoppers felt unable to visit Frogmore Street.

Monmouthshire County Council said earlier this week that they would press ahead with further pedestrianisation of the area, but would re-introduce a bus stop to the area.

The lack of parking on that street, they said, meant businesses which normally relied on "drop-in" customers had lost out.

One business owner, Andrew Ewers, said his fish and chip shop's evening takings had dropped by more than a third since the street was pedestrianised.

However, some people in Abergavenny have supported the decision to make car-free shopping areas.

After meeting business owners last weekend, Mr Davies said there was a "clear difference of opinion on the pros and cons of pedestrianisation."

He said he had spoken to some traders who supported the decision, and others who opposed it.

He added: "One thing I think they all agreed on was the need to allow some cars to park for a short time."

Suggesting a ten-minute parking allowance which would need to be "enforced rigidly," Mr Davies said this would help shoppers who wanted to make a quick call into the town centre and pick up one or two things.

Mr Davies said he would be recommending the suggestion to Monmouthshire County Council.

READ MORE: Traders on Frogmore Street in Abergavenny say traffic system is harming business