PLANS for an Aldi supermarket in Pontypool have been recommended for refusal ahead of a planning committee meeting next week.

A revised application for a store near the Skewfields roundabout will be decided by Torfaen councillors at a meeting on Tuesday.

The plans were due to be decided last month but the application was deferred to allow planning officers time to assess new flood risk information.

And despite new information from the applicant, planning officers have once again recommended refusal, citing concerns over the potential impact on Pontypool town centre, flooding concerns and the suitability of the site which is allocated for employment use.

Aldi says the store will create up to 40 jobs and that there is a need for a new supermarket in Pontypool.

The development would come with a customer car park for 112 vehicles and the store would offer convenience goods such as food and also more expensive items such as furniture and televisions.

Pontypool Community Council has given its backing to the plans while 40 letters of support and eight of objections have been lodged.

Objectors say the plans will be 'damaging' to Pontypool town centre and would hit independent traders in Griffithstown and New Inn.

But supporters say the store would bring more choice to shoppers and mean they do not have to travel elsewhere to visit the supermarket.

Despite new flood risk details, the Canal and River Trust remain concerned that the development is at risk of flooding from the canal.

The site is said to be in an area of risk of flooding from the nearby canal but a council report says there is currently "insufficient flood risk and consequence information."

Positives of the development are noted in a new council report prepared ahead of next week's decision.

These include the creation of jobs, improving access to a neighbouring community facility and contributions to community transport.

But once again these are not said to outweigh the concerns, including that it could create an impact that would "undermine the vitality, viability and attractiveness of Pontypool town centre."

The supermarket chain also had previous plans for the same site rejected last December.