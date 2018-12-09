A NUMBER of vehicles have been removed from a traveller site near an industrial park in Newport by Gwent Police.

The vehicles were seized from along Seven Stiles Avenue, adjacent to the Matalan store in Spytty Retail Park, on Sunday afternoon.

Gwent Police officers oversaw the removal of the vehicles, which were seized for not being taxed or insured.

A spokesman said: "Responded to a call from the public regarding suspicious activity.

"Local traveller site in Newport attended and several vehicles identified as involved in crime, untaxed, and uninsured.

"Vehicles seized. Positive action taken."

@gpasueast @gpasueast @gpalway responded to a call from the public re suspicious activity. Local traveller site in Newport attended and several vehicles identified as involved in crime, untaxed, uninsured. Vehicles seized Positive action taken. @gwentpolice #oneteam #teamwork — Area Support East (@gpasueast) December 9, 2018

The travellers moved in to the site on Tuesday, December 4, and Newport council had said that they were aware of the issue.

In recent months, travellers have also set up encampments in Black Ash Park and Coronation Park.