A NEWPORT heroin dealer has been jailed for more than three years.

Shorif Rahman, 21, admitted possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, heroin, and possession of a controlled drug of Class A, cocaine.

The defendant, of Capel Crescent, Pill, Newport, admitted the offences which were committed on September 29 this year.

He was jailed for three years and four months at Cardiff Crown Court by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.

It was said it mitigation that Rahman had pleaded guilty early.

The defendant must also pay a £170 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

Outside the court, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “This sentence shows the consequences of being involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

“The Newport West Neighbourhood Policing Team take this seriously and proactively seek to deter those involved.

“If you have information of drug supply in your area contact us on 101 or on Twitter/Facebook @GwentPolice.”