CITY VOICES CARDIFF are back at St David’s Hall on Saturday, December 15, with their ever-popular Christmas concert – and this time they are celebrating their tenth anniversary.

Since debuting at the National Concert Hall of Wales in 2013, the choral group have always delighted audiences with their festive offerings and this year they perform their Yuletide favourites from the last decade

So if you think it’s Beginning to look a lot like Christmas then it really is the most wonderful time of the year.

From the traditional to the contemporary by way of a veritable potpourri of genres and styles; there really is something for everyone. Audience participation is essential for The 12 Days of Christmas too.

For their tenth anniversary, City Voices Cardiff have decided to fundraise again for their previous nominated charities – Touch Trust, Velindre Cancer Centre, The Forget-Me-Not Chorus, Ty Hapus and Child Bereavement UK. The raffle and retiring collection goes towards the fundraising efforts for these wonderful organisations.